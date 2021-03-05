Webscale announced the closing of $26 million in growth capital financing

Read Article

Webscale, cloud for e-commerce, announced the closing of $26 million in growth capital financing from investors and Silicon Valley Bank. The Series C round was led by BGV, STCAP Ventures and Mohr Davidow Ventures, with participation from Grotech Ventures.

This investment in Webscale’s comprehensive ecommerce platform is more pertinent than ever. Amid Covid-19 restrictions and life-altering consumer habits, Webscale grew 108 per cent in 2020, powering thousands of storefronts, particularly those leveraging newer trends with headless and progressive web app (PWA) architectures. This growth is expected to continue as merchants demand more flexibility, scale, and security, coupled with fast, simple deployments, for seamless user experiences.

“Webscale is designed around the needs of our customers, delivering the best of cloud computing, commerce technologies and scalable automated infrastructure,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions, while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. With this funding, Webscale is perfectly positioned to take advantage of these industry shifts and help ecommerce businesses thrive and adapt to the new normal.”

A multi-cloud SaaS solution, designed around DevSecOps best practices, and featuring the world’s only predictive auto-scaling engine, Webscale can serve any merchant, of any size, with any need. Together with its thriving network of digital agency partners, Webscale is helping merchants of all sizes compete on a level playing field with the likes of Amazon, without the massive investment into people and technology.

