FarEye acqui-hires logistics technology startup PY Technology

Low-code intelligent delivery management SaaS platform, FarEye announced that it has acqui-hired the logistics technology startup PY Technologies in a bid to scale customer implementations as well as incubate new ideas. The startup, earlier known as PRTouch, was founded by Jignesh Vasani in 2012. He will be joining FarEye as VP, Professional Services.

On the acqui-hiring, Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder FarEye said, “I would like to welcome Jignesh and his team on behalf of all of us in this exciting journey to empower brands and carriers globally to deliver better. Jignesh’s skills and experience would strengthen the services and engineering teams and increase value for our customers. Together we are aiming to drive innovation in the industry by solving the complex challenges that cost the supply chain and logistics industry trillions of dollars globally.”

Commenting on this partnership, Jignesh Vasani, VP, FarEye, added, “Friends for many years now, Kushal and I have only discussed logistics, for as long as I can remember, its problems and how we can create an impact in the market together. Our passion for the industry will enable us in spearheading FarEye in the right direction at an even greater speed. I and the team are looking forward to working in collaboration with FarEye for a fruitful association.”

