WeWork Extends Medical Benefits To Partners Of LGBTQ Employees, Incites A Spirit Of Inclusion

Read Article

Co-working spaces company WeWork takes a step ahead in embracing its LGBTQ staff by extending the company’s medical insurance benefits to same-sex domestic partners. With this step, WeWork in committing to acknowledge and celebrate diversity and inclusion amongst its employees through its people practices.

Commenting on the introduction, Priti Shetty, Head of People, WeWork India, says “WeWork as a brand believes in leveraging the diversity of our people and is taking steps to celebrate the spirit of inclusion. Today we announce our insurance coverage policy to be LGBTQ friendly and all WeWork India employees, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation will now be able to add partners as dependents and gain the same benefits. I would like to thank our partners Futurerisk and The Oriental Insurance Company who support us in providing health insurance benefits to our people.”

WeWork has 500+ employees in India and is the first collaborative workspace provider in the country to offer health insurance cover to partners of all LGBTQ employees.

“I believe that we become the best versions of ourselves when we can bring our whole and authentic selves to work. This helps us build deeper and meaningful connections with each other and our members. We have to respect each individual’s diverse needs to foster a truly inclusive culture. The insurance coverage for our LGBTQ colleagues is a step in that direction”, adds Priti.

WeWork is a company that provides members with space, community, and services through physical and virtual offerings. As of February 2020, they are present in 34 locations across 6 cities and 40,000+ memberships including enterprises.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]