Wipro breach: Lessons for CISOs

IT major Wipro has confirmed that it noticed ‘abnormal’ activity in few of its employees accounts, due to an advanced phishing campaign. “We detected a potentially abnormal activity in employee accounts, on our networks due to an advanced phishing campaign. Upon learning the incident, we promptly launched an investigation, identified the affected users and took remedial steps to contain the potential impact,” Wipro said in a statement.

Earlier, cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity said that Wipro’s systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients. Wipro added that an independent forensic firm is assisting them in the investigation

A dozen of Wipro’s clients have been affected. It raises questions for companies who trust service providers on their ability to service them.



When deciding service outcomes of critical areas, “follow the principle of ‘Trust but verify’ whether it’s the company’s internal team or a third party. Secondly, set the expectations right. If you don’t know what to expect from the vendors, the outcomes will not be delivered. The conventional perception is, outcomes are better when a particular function is outsourced. However without the right ‘outcome visibility’ no matter if functions are outsourced or insourced, companies will not get results,” says Sharad Sadadekar, CISO, HDFC Life Insurance.

Companies should also list out the ‘what if’ scenarios; The Information Security Group of companies should do a granular study, internally of the kind of incidents that can occur and recovery mechanism. This exercise should be conducted before approaching the outsourced partner so that companies are ready with what to expect.

When working with third party vendors, companies should be very clear about agreements. “With GDPR already in force and the data protection law to be enacted soon, the data privacy and protection has to be kept in mind right at the time of on-boarding the outsourcing partner,” says Sadadekar. ‘Privacy by design’ is very important. The agreement clauses should include the regulatory requirement, the privacy by design and compliance requirement. Once the expectations are set right, thereafter the scope of work is only a matter of tick mark activity. The agreement should have place for clauses and penalties for non-compliance.

A through due diligence should be undertaken so that there are proper segregation of roles – Maker and Checker to ensure the best outcomes.

“After onboarding the outsourced partner, the CISO’s office should keep a constant tab on cyber security and audit related aspects for the first two years and then on it’s business as usual,” says Sadadekar. Otherwise the vendor takes the client for granted.

Another important point for clients to be cognisant about the vendor is to gauge their ability to keep adding capabilities based on the upcoming new technology trends. “The vendors should have the ability to do more with less, which is what the new technologies are capable of. Companies should partner with vendors and evolve with ways on how the scale of operations can be managed with the same resources or with less overheads YoY.

“The vendors have the right to be rewarded for good performance and quality. It there are clauses for penalties for lapses then its important that rewards are given when the performance meets the mark,” suggests Sadadekar.

Finally, the CISOs should be aware that the working relationship is a lot smoother when the senior most authority is on the governance call. “The processes are followed in letter and spirit when rules adherence is monitored from the top most level,” concludes Sadadekar.

HDFC Life has recently implemented a Next-Gen SoC with Threat hunting capabilities . It was rolled out within three months flat. The initial couple of months were intense, specifically in the first 4 weeks. Sadadekar was himself present in all the governance meetings however since then it has been a smooth sail. After six months, Sadadekar attends governance call only once a quarter. He now has more time for other initiatives.

View from a senior banker and CISO

Organisations have to work with multiple partners, which can be fintech players, ride sharing companies, ecommerce sites, etc. The APIs have to be opened for seamless data exchange. In such a scenario, companies have to evaluate what is being outsourced and the risks associated. The risks have to be weighed and outsourcing should be done accordingly. “For a bank, cheque collection vendor services is a less risky affair but outsourcing ATM operations or a SoC can be more risky, given the contextual customer information residing there. We haven’t outsourced the SoC, because it’s the heart of our operations, whereas conducting the penetration testing has been outsourced,” says a senior banker and CISO, who doesn’t want to be identified.



Moreover it’s also important to have a strong legal framework and contract with the vendor. It comes into force and helps when breach incidents happen. The contract should have clauses that binds the vendor to reveal a breach in under a set deadline after the breach has been identified.



The companies should only outsource those processes which requires special monitoring, for example, for unusual and hi velocity withdrawals from a particular ATM, the SoC employee at the bank’s end should be informed; credit card data getting shared with aggregators or API providers, etc. These are the specific use cases for which a hi end vendor should be selected. A second or third layer service provider can fulfill routine monitoring.

“An Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tool can play a critical role in preparing the behavioural analysis of the activity happening on any given endpoint and can raise an alert as soon as a vulnerability is exposed. It can prove to be useful against an imminent zero day attack,” says the CISO.

Neelesh Kripalani, Sr. VP and Head – Center of Excellence, Clover Infotech says, “The approach towards cyber security threats needs to be proactive rather than reactive. We recommend implementation of Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) solutions to monitor database traffic for detection and blocking of threats. For cloud environment, we suggest to implement role based access so that the administration privileges do not stay with single user account. Additionally, we recommend implementation of cloud access security management tools for greater security control and access visibility of SaaS and PaaS solutions”.

