Nutanix announces general availability of its Certified Kubernetes solution

Nutanix today announced the general availability of its Certified Kubernetes solution, Nutanix Karbon. Karbon is part of the Nutanix Cloud Native stack, bringing production-ready Kubernetes, persistence for Kubernetes applications, observability and monitoring for dynamic containers, and managed databases in one simple to deploy and manage offering. With this introduction, Nutanix customers will be able to leverage reliable, automated, secure and efficient services together with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform to develop and run both their virtual machine and container-based applications on-premises.

According to IDC, the container infrastructure software market is forecasted to grow from $131.1 million in 2017 to $1.55 billion in 2022, with most of the growth coming from on-premises deployments. Though much of the adoption to date has been with web-scale companies, it is now beginning to expand into enterprises. “Enterprises are just beginning to learn the technologies and change how they approach development and operations. Most enterprises are in research and experimentation mode, with only a very small elite segment having any real experience or deployments of containers today.”

Through Nutanix’s Cloud Native offerings, companies will be able to take advantage of simple, reliable on-prem tooling and automation required for fast development and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) of scale-out applications for a cloud-like Kubernetes experience on-prem. This includes simple and fast deployment of Kubernetes in a private cloud, persistent block and file storage via CSI driver, observability for their cloud-native applications and, once available, S3-compatible storage — all delivered with modern simplicity using the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform that includes:

Nutanix Karbon: A simplified and production-ready Certified Kubernetes distribution that simplifies the provisioning, operations and lifecycle management of Kubernetes with a native experience. Karbon is included in the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform.

Nutanix Volumes & Files: One of the more challenging aspects of cloud native applications is persistence. With Nutanix’s Container Storage Interface (CSI) and Volumes & Files products, adding high-performance storage to Kubernetes is simplified.

Nutanix Buckets: A software-defined object storage solution that will be able to non-disruptively scale-out while lowering overall costs. It’s designed with an S3-compatible REST API interface to handle from terabytes to petabytes of unstructured data. Customers using Buckets will be able to natively leverage erasure coding, compression, and deduplication to optimize their capacity utilization. This S3-compatible platform will be able to be leveraged as central storage for all DevOps use-cases. Buckets is expected to be generally available by summer of 2019.

Nutanix Xi Epoch: An observability and monitoring service for cloud native applications that provides end-to-end real-time visibility into distributed application architecture, powered by 250+ technology native integrations. With Xi Epoch, customers gain insights into application, infrastructure, and orchestration management issues, enabling them to increase the reliability and performance of their Cloud Native applications.

Nutanix Era: A database administration tool that brings simplicity and invisible operations to database provisioning and lifecycle management (LCM). With one-click database provisioning and Copy Data Management (CDM) as its first services, organizations can provision, clone, refresh, and backup their databases to any point in time in just a few minutes.

“We have taken simplicity to a new level.” said Neville Vincent, VP A/NZ, ASEAN and India, Nutanix. “Enterprises can now use Karbon to deploy and operate Kubernetes with a cloud-like experience in their private data centre – without having to master building and maintaining Kubernetes. As enterprises seek to remain relevant in a digital world, Nutanix will be there to help them modernize their applications, increase software development speed and ultimately add greater value for their customers”.

“Leveraging Nutanix Karbon, we can deploy a Kubernetes cluster in just a few minutes,” said Zach Hilliard, Senior Director of SREs at Cyxtera. “Prior to Karbon, this process was complex, tedious and very time-consuming. Now, we can focus more on our cloud native applications and not worry about the Kubernetes infrastructure.”

