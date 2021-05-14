Express Computer


Wipro has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has said it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure. 

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation. 

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable secure and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the most competent solution for their organisation. 

Satish Yadavalli, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure, Wipro said, “We are glad to have earned this advanced specialisation as it strengthens our expertise and capabilities around Microsoft Azure. This advanced specialisation equips us to deliver extraordinary end-user experiences, and highly productive and secured computing experiences with multi-session Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 features on Azure. Wipro’s IP services on Windows Virtual Desktop will enable customers to strategically plan, rapidly deploy, and smartly manage their new Windows Virtual Desktop environment. Integrated with Managed Services from our accredited team of experts, this cost effective solution allows customers to focus on driving business results.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft said, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Wipro clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop as a service in a scalable, secure and cost-effective way.”


