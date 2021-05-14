Zoho Expense aims to help mid-market businesses on their road to recovery

Read Article

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced a new version of its expense reporting software, Zoho Expense, that includes advanced capabilities to help mid-market businesses bring about efficiency in its T&E process and control costs while recovering from the effects of Covid-19 .With the new version of Zoho Expense, businesses can seamlessly manage their travel, gain more visibility and control of their company’s global spend from a single place.

Business travel has been significantly reduced due to Covid-19 while remote working has become a global norm. More than ever, companies require the right processes and tools to improve collaboration, ensure compliance of all regulations and optimise company costs until revenue is normalised. The new version of Zoho Expense is specifically designed to provide complete visibility on all costs incurred by the company across offices.

With a chat bar built into the system, teams can communicate in real-time during the T&E process. Zoho Expense also allows businesses to have the flexibility to quickly implement changes in their travel and expense policy with customisable approval workflows. This means that businesses can rest assured that their compliance obligations are fulfilled in the event of an audit.



“As businesses continue to combat the effects of the pandemic, there is an increasing need for a central tool that provides visibility of their overall business spend, simplifies travel management, streamlines approvals, prevents fraud and maintains compliance,” commented Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications, IDC.

“With all these capabilities, Zoho Expense is helping businesses enforce company policies for T&E according to their country’s regulatory requirements. The system’s integrated travel management, budgeting, low-code extensibility and expense auditing features make this solution primed for rapid adoption in the mid-market segment,” added Permenter.

“When it comes to travel and expense management, large organisations are typically stuck with legacy solutions. With these solutions, businesses are having to compromise on end-user experience, and on the features they need. With end-to-end travel management, artificial intelligence based fraud prevention, automation, customisable policies, advanced budget management and a lot more, the software helps organisations easily control costs and manage compliance,” said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Vice President, Zoho.

