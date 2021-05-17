‘Mission Breathe’ launched by Supertron Foundation for Covid-19 patients

Express Computer


India is going through a catastrophe. Owing to the nationwide oxygen shortage, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has left its citizens gasping for breath. This is the time when corporate and medium scale entrepreneurs should rope in all the resources they can to save these precious lives.

V.K. Bhandari, CMD, Supertron Electronics has launched a campaign Mission Breathe, an initiative whereby the foundation has been providing oxygen concentrators to the Covid affected people and those who are facing severe oxygen crisis. He said, “I consider this is our moral responsibility to stand beside our fellow beings and do whatever we can to save their lives. Therefore we have taken this initiative of providing oxygen concentrators under Mission Breathe.”

In its first phase, the Foundation is providing oxygen concentrators to the several IT associations such as PCIT (Delhi), AIT (Bangalore), COMPASS (Kolkata) and trade association CWBTA, Kolkata. This is just the beginning the foundation has plans to extend its support as widely as possible towards the pandemic affected people. 

 


