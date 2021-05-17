Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Barracuda delivers strong growth in cloud email security

Barracuda delivers strong growth in cloud email security

News
By Express Computer
0 13
Read Article

Barracuda Networks, a partner and provider of cloud enabled security solutions, has announced product milestones and sales growth rates for its email protection business, which was accelerated by increased Office 365 adoption and higher demand for Barracuda Sentinel, Barracuda’s advanced technology that leverages API integration to protect businesses from spear phishing, account takeover, business email compromise and other advanced threats. 

Through innovations in detection efficacy and enhanced classifiers leveraging machine learning to counter the increased sophistication of advanced email threats, Sentinel annual recurring revenue grew 40 percent year over year at the end of Q4 FY2021.   

Email protection solutions achieved notable revenue growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets with annual recurring revenue for email protection solutions growing in aggregate 65 per cent year over year at the end of Q4 FY2021.

Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering and Product Management, Email Protection, Barracuda said, “We continued to see great momentum across our email protection solutions last fiscal year. With increased risk of socially engineered attacks like conversation hijacking, business email compromise and account takeover and the growing demand for protecting customer data in the cloud, we are delivering innovative solutions that provide comprehensive protection for our customers.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image