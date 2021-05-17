Barracuda delivers strong growth in cloud email security

Read Article

Barracuda Networks, a partner and provider of cloud enabled security solutions, has announced product milestones and sales growth rates for its email protection business, which was accelerated by increased Office 365 adoption and higher demand for Barracuda Sentinel, Barracuda’s advanced technology that leverages API integration to protect businesses from spear phishing, account takeover, business email compromise and other advanced threats.

Through innovations in detection efficacy and enhanced classifiers leveraging machine learning to counter the increased sophistication of advanced email threats, Sentinel annual recurring revenue grew 40 percent year over year at the end of Q4 FY2021.

Email protection solutions achieved notable revenue growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets with annual recurring revenue for email protection solutions growing in aggregate 65 per cent year over year at the end of Q4 FY2021.

Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering and Product Management, Email Protection, Barracuda said, “We continued to see great momentum across our email protection solutions last fiscal year. With increased risk of socially engineered attacks like conversation hijacking, business email compromise and account takeover and the growing demand for protecting customer data in the cloud, we are delivering innovative solutions that provide comprehensive protection for our customers.”

