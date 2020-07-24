Wipro eyes UK, Europe expansion, acquires Salesforce partner 4C

Read Article

Wipro has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe and the Middle East, for an undisclosed sum. The move will help make the Indian tech major a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in these key markets.

Wipro already has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016.

4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, which provides market leading solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to have the team at 4C join us. This combination along with Wipro’s reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce’s Quote to Cash domain,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited.

Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Belgium, 4C is an independent Salesforce Platinum Partner and one of the leading customer-centric consultancies in Europe and the Middle East.

With over 350 employees, 4C has deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds including sales, marketing, field services and specializes in transforming Quote-to-Cash processes with Salesforce’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Billing solutions.

4C has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects, for more than 500 customers to date.

“We will leverage this opportunity to take the next leap in building companies for the future for our customers, not just locally but across EMEA,” said Johan Van Genechten, Chief Executive Officer, 4C.

The acquisition is expected to be closed in the quarter ending September 30.

“Wipro had previously acquired Appirio and now with 4C, it has even further enhanced its depth and experience in Salesforce capabilities and resources,” said Angelique de Vries-Schipperijn, EVP and GM of Northern Europe, Salesforce.

