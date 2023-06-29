Workruit announces its Innovative College Connect Program, empowering students with opportunities

Workruit, a leading career-tech platform is thrilled to announce the success of its first College Connect Program, held in Chennai. Following the success of its first programme, the company intends to launch similar initiatives in other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad. This unique program, based on the BIC framework (Build, Improve & Connect), aims to bridge the gap between college students and potential employers, enhancing their career prospects.

Workruit hosted the College Connect Program in response to the difficulties college students encounter when navigating the complex transition from the classroom to cubicle life. Workruit aims to equip the next generation with the necessary resources to thrive by providing students a platform to augment professional development, equip students with digital skills that will make them future-ready, network with professionals in their respective sectors, gain experiential learning & valuable insights, and expand their professional networks.

Through the Workruit AI-based Resume Builder & recruitment platform, students can directly engage with top companies, streamlining their interests and job prospects. The platform also strengthens the link between academia and industry, facilitating internships, campus placements, and other career development opportunities.

The event in Chennai was attended by students, colleges, and Training and Placement Officers (TPOs). Workruit received significant interest and a positive response from the TPO Association of Chennai. Over 100+ registrations were received, with participation from 75+ colleges, demonstrating strong enthusiasm and support for the program. Additionally, 30+ leading colleges plan to align with Workruit services to enhance their placement activities.

“The Workruit College Connect Program introduced by Workruit is a significant step towards bridging the gap between industry requirements and the skillsets of our students. The integration of Workruit Resume Builder equips our students with a powerful tool to create impressive resumes, enhancing their chances of securing internships and job placements. We are excited to collaborate with Workruit and leverage their expertise in connecting companies with our talented pool of students.” said Dr. S Sasi Kumar, Training and Placement Officer Saveetha Engineering College.

“We are excited to partner with Workruit and utilise their Workruit College Connect Program. The combination of Workruit Resume Builder and their platform’s ability to connect companies with our college is a game-changer for our placement activities. It empowers our students to showcase their skills effectively and opens up new avenues for internships and job placements.” said Mr. M. Venkatesh, Head- Training and Placement, SRM Valliammai Engineering College.

Workruit product portfolio includes – Resume Builder, Job Search & Recruitment platform. Workruit for Government is a white-labeled solution for government organisations to digitise the Skilling & Employment Exchange platform for all skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workforces in the private sector. One such successful initiative is DEET by the Government of Telangana in collaboration with Workruit.