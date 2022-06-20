Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Worldline India partners with Bajaj Finance Limited for merchant payment solutions

Worldline India partners with Bajaj Finance Limited for merchant payment solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 100

Worldline India, a firm in payment services has partnered with Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited an  NBFC company, to develop point-of-sales (POS) payments acquiring solutions for its merchant network.

With this tie-up, Bajaj Finance Limited aims to enhance its relationship with both their existing and new network of merchant partners, by providing point-of-sale terminals and enabling acceptance of a wide range of payment instruments such as EMI cards, credit cards, UPI and wallets on those terminals. In addition to the transactional services, the tie-up will provide value-added services like billing integrations, EMI offerings, transactions’ processing, data analytics and fraud management services.

The merchant value proposition will allow Bajaj Finance’s 58 million customer base to avail of its various services such as Bajaj Network EMI Card, Bajaj Pay Wallet, Bajaj Pay UPI and Bajaj Coins’ redemption at the point-of-sales outlets.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajeev Jain, Managing Director, Bajaj Finance Limited said, “As a part of our broader strategy to expand the digital offerings, we forayed into the digital payments business last year to offer an integrated payment solution to customers and merchant partners. Bajaj Finance has been consistently delivering seamless and agile credit solutions to consumers and merchants alike, and this partnership will only help extend our product suite to go beyond credit products to commerce and payments technology across our large and expanding network of merchant stores, spread throughout the length and breadth of the country.”

He further stated, “Bajaj Finance has always been at the forefront of digital technology, and we are confident of leveraging Worldline’s cutting-edge technology to deliver a disruptive and game changing in-store payment acceptance experience for our ever-growing merchant partner ecosystem.”

Deepak Chandnani, Executive Chairman, Worldline India, SA and ME said, “Worldline India is proud to partner with Bajaj Finance Limited to provide easier, faster and secure digital acceptance solutions. Our expertise in creating and managing the entire merchant lifecycle journey will benefit BFL in offering rich experience to their valued customers. Our dedicated workforce will ensure seamless execution for Bajaj Finance’s requirements which will contribute to the growth of both the entities. We have successfully managed large scale partnerships in India and other markets and are looking forward to a long term mutually beneficial partnership with Bajaj Finance Limited.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image