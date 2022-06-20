Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Accenture accelerates data-driven decision making for Lupin

Accenture accelerates data-driven decision making for Lupin

News
By Express Computer
0 39

Lupin Limited (Lupin), a pharmaceutical company has collaborated with Accenture to enable its data driven transformation journey for improved business agility, performance, and operational efficiency.

 Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP S/4HANA, providing decision makers with real-time visibility into integrated data from multiple sources including supply chain, people and sales networks spread across 100+ countries and its fifteen manufacturing and research facilities in India, United States of America, Brazil and Mexico. The consolidated view of global business operations and performance has enabled informed decision-making. SAP Fiori apps have also helped enhance the user experience for Lupin employees with simple and easy-to access data models and analytical reports.

 “Lupin is committed to providing affordable healthcare to people across the world, and our data-driven digital platform will play a crucial role in this mission,” said Sreeji Gopinathan, CIO, Lupin. 

Gopinathan adds, “Through our collaboration with Accenture, we will unlock the value of enterprise data in order to increase efficiencies and accelerate innovation across all our functions and processes, including manufacturing, testing, supply chain, and finance and accounting.”

 Sameer Amte, Lead for Accenture’s Life Sciences practice in India said, “As Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies look at navigating supply chain disruptions and gaining a stronger foothold in the global economy, digital transformation will play a key role in advancing competitiveness by running more efficient business processes, improving research and development capabilities, and creating better customer experiences. With our deep industry experience and technology capabilities, we are helping Lupin become an intelligent enterprise by enabling data-driven decisions that will help accelerate product innovation and enable faster access to market.”

 

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image