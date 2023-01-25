Express Computer

Y-Combinator-backed Writesonic launches ChatSonic, a super-powerful ChatGPT

Y-Combinator-backed Writesonic launches ChatSonic, a super-powerful ChatGPT

The India-born, sole founder and creator of Chatsonic Samanyou Garg has recently been creating ripples worldwide with his innovation and creation. Chatsonic is an AI-powered content creation platform that enables people to create content ten times faster than other AI-powered content creation engines. Backed by Y-Combinator, Writesonic is revolutionising the way organisations use AI to personalise the customer experience and drive engagement. Following in the footsteps of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has caused a stir in the last two months, ChatSonic is a powerful tool for anyone looking to create engaging content quickly and effortlessly.

ChatGPT is an amazing tool, however users frequently face three issues. Firstly, it is unable to generate results on any topic after September 2021. Secondly, it is often down and thirdly it does not provide an API. Writesonic has solved all of these problems by introducing ChatSonic, which is integrated with Google search results and boasts near-zero downtime. Besides this, ChatSonic’s API allows businesses to easily integrate it with their own platform. As a result, many users are now switching from unreliable ChatGPT over to ChatSonic for real-time information on any topic. In addition, users are loving the voice command feature, personalised chat, and Chrome extension that come with ChatSonic.

ChatSonic’s revolutionary Chrome extension is proving to be very helpful for users as it displays ChatGPT-like responses alongside Google Search results. Additionally, generate any kind of content, be it blog posts, emails, tweets, posts, product descriptions, ads, etc., on any website like Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn, and literally every website on the internet.

Garg, founder of Writesonic says, “ChatSonic has emerged as the best alternative to ChatGPT, surpassing all of its limitations. In the last 3-4 weeks, ChatSonic’s user base has grown by 10X with hundreds of thousands of users using the platform every week. So far, ChatSonic has generated more than 3 Million pieces of content that are equivalent to more than 1 Billion words.”.

He further added, “In today’s busy world, it can be hard to break writer’s block. That’s why we created a platform with a user-friendly interface that works for customers, businesses, organisations, and content creators alike. It allows them to easily create content with minimal human intervention.” Additionally, he announced that the ChatSonic mobile app will be launching on Android and iOS platforms this week.

