ChatGPT: a boon or bane

The ability of ChatGPT to imitate human conversation has sparked much discussion and debate, raising concerns about the potential for hackers to exploit this technology for phishing and other malicious attacks. In this listicle, we will take a closer look at the pros and cons of using ChatGPT in today’s digital landscape. This chatbot has a lot to offer from providing quick and efficient customer service to personalised learning experiences. However, as with any technology, there are also potential drawbacks to consider, particularly in terms of security.

Sharing our perspective on the pros and cons.

PROS:

Personalised Customer Service: AI chatbots can provide quick and efficient customer service, 24/7, without the need for human intervention. AI can use data about customers to provide personalised interactions and improve their overall experience leading to improved customer satisfaction and reduced wait times. Additionally, AI chatbots can handle simple tasks such as answering frequently asked questions, allowing human employees to focus on more complex tasks, leading to increased productivity.

Healthcare: It could be a great boon for the medical industry. It can help summarize extensive medical records based on patients’ family history, lab results, and symptoms, helping with a more efficient diagnosis.

Education Industry: The education industry is known for its ability to quickly adapt and integrate technology into its systems. With ChatGPT’s conversational capabilities, students can actively engage with their curriculum which can help them improve their retention with interactive learning modules, quizzes, etc. These AI chatbots can also share immediate feedback on the content/ answers and provide instant assistance to the students.

CONS:

Phishing & Malware: AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT can be used by hackers to write persuasive phishing emails or messages, making them more challenging to detect and prevent. These chatbots can mimic the writing style and appear to be from a legitimate source, tricking users into giving away sensitive information or downloading malware. Additionally, Chatbot’s capabilities to craft malware codes and launch cyber attacks could also facilitate the spread of malware faster to many users, eventually making it difficult to identify and stop the attack.

Privacy Concerns: The use of AI in customer service can raise concerns about data privacy and the collection, storage, and use of personal information. These chatbots may collect and store details such as name, email address, etc.. which can be vulnerable to data breaches and other cyberattacks.

Limited Understanding: AI-powered chatbots are only as good as the data they are trained on, and no so if the data is of low quality or biased, the output will be affected, leading to inaccuracies.

