MAXHUB targets to achieve 50% market share by 2025

By Express Computer
MAXHUB, an interactive and collaborative solution brand, transformed the Indian education system by incorporating interactive panels across 10,000 schools and colleges in India last year. The company plans to penetrate Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities over the next 2 years and aims to capture over 50% of the market by the end of 2025.

MAXHUB is instrumental in turning education institutes into smart campuses. These are the new-age classrooms that are being rapidly adopted by more schools and colleges across the country. The interactive panel is the perfect tool for these educational institutions, as it facilitates learning and teaching in a more engaging and effective manner. The interactive panel is equipped with features like an integrated whiteboard, a touch-and-write surface, video conferencing, document sharing, e-notes, etc., making learning fun and interactive. MAXHUB is trying to change the way education is delivered in India by making it more accessible, engaging, and effective for all involved.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India, said, “We are undergoing a rapid expansion, spreading our wings across the country. The Indian market looks highly promising, and transformation in the education sector is the need of the hour. To adopt the best way of teaching, educational institutions can incorporate our solutions into their infrastructure and give students the finest learning experience possible. MAXHUB is an ideal platform for any educational institution looking for a reliable way to upgrade its teaching and learning processes and bring more interactivity into classrooms. With its features like AI-powered analytics capabilities, wireless screen sharing, printing capabilities, etc., it is surely set to revolutionize the way we learn today.

