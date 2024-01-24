Yellow.ai and Infobip partner to enhance customer experience with Gen AI-powered automation

Express Computer

Yellow.ai, today announced its strategic partnership with global cloud communications platform Infobip to enable enterprises with AI-powered customer support and deliver elevated customer experiences. The collaboration aims to establish a strong global synergy by leveraging combined capabilities in voice automation, CPaaS, and generative AI solutions, intending to expand market presence across North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets.

By integrating proficiencies, Yellow.ai and Infobip will engage in building an end-to-end voice solution to address the increasing demand for humanised and personalised voice conversations. As part of the partnership, Yellow.ai will power its CPaaS solutions across channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email through Infobip’s platform to create seamless conversational experiences. Additionally, the focus will revolve around harnessing Yellow.ai’s advanced generative AI capabilities, which have already demonstrated success by deploying over 100 gen AI-powered bots within just three months for customers such as Pelago by Singapore Airlines, Oona Insurance, leading Indian NBFC companies, and the largest US housekeeping brand. 

“At Yellow.ai, we’ve consistently aimed to leverage our partner ecosystem’s synergies to drive business outcomes for our customers. Our collaboration with Infobip will strengthen our presence in existing markets and aid in devising robust go-to-market strategies for new regions such as Europe. Infobip’s expertise in creating connected experiences, coupled with our generative AI-powered customer service automation solutions, will undoubtedly empower enterprises to offer more intuitive, and personalised experiences, creating memorable conversations with their customers,” said Rashid Khan, Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Co-founder, Yellow.ai.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip, said, “We are committed to empowering businesses by providing them with innovative solutions to facilitate end-to-end conversational customer journeys. This strategic partnership with Yellow.ai further aims to create value for brands. Together, we will enable them to establish reliable, secure, and swift connections with their existing and new customers across geographies over their preferred communication channels. Leveraging our combined omnichannel capabilities and Gen AI-powered technologies, we will not only enhance customer journeys but also boost conversion rates, drive sales, and improve customer loyalty.

The partnership will target industries including retail and consumer electronics, BFSI, telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare. By jointly coordinating go-to-market strategies and customer success initiatives, Yellow.ai and Infobip are dedicated to driving ROI impact at scale for their customers globally. While the partnership initially emphasizes expanding business through existing product suites, both companies plan to collaborate on product ideation and development in the long term.

