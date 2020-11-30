Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Yotta Infrastructure lays the foundation stone of their Delhi-NCR Data Centre Park

Yotta Infrastructure lays the foundation stone of their Delhi-NCR Data Centre Park

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
0 9
Read Article

In the virtual presence of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Yotta, a managed data centre service provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale hyperdensity Data Centre Park, laid the foundation stone of their Data Centre Park in Delhi-NCR. Yotta Infrastructure is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group,

The event was also graced by Satish Mahana Cabinet Minister of Industrial Development and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, virtually. CEO Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman – Hiranandani Group and Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group also attended the Bhoomi Pujan from Mumbai over a video call.

Addressing the audience, Sunil Gupta, , Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, showcased the entire project to the attendees, and talked about the scale and technicalities of the Noida data centre.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
Register Now
close-image
Strengthen Your Business Continuity
Register Now
close-image