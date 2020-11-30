Yotta Infrastructure lays the foundation stone of their Delhi-NCR Data Centre Park

Read Article

In the virtual presence of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Yotta, a managed data centre service provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale hyperdensity Data Centre Park, laid the foundation stone of their Data Centre Park in Delhi-NCR. Yotta Infrastructure is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group,

The event was also graced by Satish Mahana Cabinet Minister of Industrial Development and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, virtually. CEO Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman – Hiranandani Group and Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group also attended the Bhoomi Pujan from Mumbai over a video call.

Addressing the audience, Sunil Gupta, , Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, showcased the entire project to the attendees, and talked about the scale and technicalities of the Noida data centre.

