NR Narayana Murthy to Chair the jury to select the first ever TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards

Read Article

TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to honour the outstanding entrepreneurs for their stellar performance and recognising the key ecosystem stakeholders for their contribution to the start-up innovation, entrepreneurship development and investment climate.This initiative is in live with TiE’s mission of Fostering Entrepreneurship.

Mahavir Sharma, TiE Global Chair says that TiE has been working with entrepreneurs for almost 30 years to promote entrepreneurship. I am happy that we finally decided to recognise these stellar individuals and organisations who are making entrepreneurship not only possible but also accessible to anyone anywhere in the world.

Explaining the structure of these awards, Kali Gadiraju, Awards Chair and member of TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “There are two awards to honour lifetime achievements of first generation and second generation entrepreneurs and four awards to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs who created great Unicorns in lightning speed, rapidly listed, bootstrapped and very innovative. To ensure the selection process is thorough and objective, the team is mentored by leading Professors, Dr Bala Balachandran of Kellogg School of Management and Prof. Kavil Ramachandran of Indian School of Business.”

Entrepreneurial ecosystems play a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and torecognize them we have awards for Angel Networks, VC Funds, Incubator/Accelerators, Universities, Corporates and Government ecosystems. The jury for the awards is headed by Mr. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys Technologies and consists of distinguished personalities from around the world, viz. Dr. Jagdish Sheth, Emory University, Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande, Sparta Group LLP, Ms. Ping Fu, Cofounder Geomagic, Dr. Simon Galpin, Sr. Advisor Bahrain Economic Dev Board, Richard Kalgaard, Publisher Forbes Magazine, Dr.Orna Berry, Chief Scientist Israel, Dr. Steven Sonsonio, Professor London Business School, Tim Draper, Founder Draper University.

Sridhar Reddy, Chair for the TiE Global Summit said, “This will be a remarkable entrepreneurship event conducted virtually and running non-stop for 60 hours. This year’s theme being entrepreneurship 360 will have several tracks viz. 250+ star speakers attended by more than 20000 entrepreneurs, 500+ curated 1-on-1 start-up meetings with mentors, 200+ investors from across the globe and TiE Global Awards presentation ceremony. This is the go to place for founders to network with global entrepreneurs and get visibility for their businesses, find advisors, investors, corporate honchos during these 3 days.”

TiE Global Entrepreneurship Awards can be accessed at https://tieglobalawards.org

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]