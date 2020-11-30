Bringing Adaptive Trust to Cyber Security
In this video:
+ Ajay Dubey, Channel Head (India/SAARC), Forcepoint
+ Brijesh Miglani, Technical Head (North & East region), Forcepoint
+ Anil D’souza, GM – IT, BESCOM
+ Jayant Gupta, GM – IT (Network, Security & Projects), HPCL
+ Ramesh Potdar, GM – IT, Mumbai Port Trust
+ Vinod Jadhav, GM-IT, MIDC
+ Yask, CISO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited
