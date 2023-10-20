YouTube contributed over INR 16,000 Crores to India’s GDP in 2022

Oxford Economics’ latest findings have unveiled a remarkable impact of YouTube’s creative ecosystem on the Indian economy. The study reveals that YouTube contributed over INR 16,000 Crores to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, substantiating the pivotal role played by digital content creation and online video platforms in fostering economic growth.

The findings highlight YouTube’s significant economic contribution, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for innovation, employment generation, and economic development. The digital content creation ecosystem on YouTube has not only enriched India’s cultural landscape but has also emerged as a major driver of economic prosperity.

Key highlights from the Oxford Economics report:

INR 16,000 Crores Contribution: In 2022, YouTube’s creative ecosystem added INR 16,000 Crores to India’s GDP, reflecting the substantial economic value generated by content creators, artists, and digital entrepreneurs on the platform.

Supporting Over 750,000 Jobs: The expansive YouTube ecosystem supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India, underscoring the platform’s role in creating employment opportunities across various segments, from content creators and video production to marketing and e-commerce.

Catalyst for Economic Growth: The study positions YouTube as a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investments, enabling businesses to reach a wider audience, and driving entrepreneurship. Its role in nurturing startups, talent, and small businesses is pivotal.

Cultural and Creative Hub: YouTube has become a vibrant cultural and creative hub in India, offering a platform for artists, storytellers, musicians, educators, and innovators to showcase their talents and reach global audiences.

These findings demonstrate that YouTube is not only a platform for entertainment but a dynamic economic engine that empowers creators, sustains jobs, and fuels economic expansion. The platform’s role in nurturing a creative and entrepreneurial ecosystem in India is highly significant.