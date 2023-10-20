Google strengthens its generative AI Search experience in India with visual and local capabilities

Google recently announced that it is adding new capabilities to its generative AI experiment in Search, Search Generative Experience (SGE), in India. Available in Search Labs, the experience is becoming richer and more visual by bringing videos and images into many AI-powered overviews. Generative AI in Search will soon also help people explore places and things to do in a city more seamlessly by incorporating user reviews in the experience. In the coming weeks, generative AI in Search will also help users in India easily navigate and access critical information of over 100 government schemes spanning crucial areas such as employment, housing, healthcare, farming, women’s welfare, and more. In addition, Google announced a new AI-powered innovation on Google Lens to help people search for skin conditions that are visually similar to what they see on their skin with a picture.

Shivani Mohan, Senior Director, UX Research, Google Search: “For years, we’ve applied the latest AI technology to develop simpler and smarter ways for people to explore the world’s information, and India has led the way in adopting many of these technologies. With generative AI in Search, we’re once again reimagining what a search engine can do, transforming the way information is organized to better serve the information needs of our users. Our India launch marked the first-ever multilingual generative AI experience in Search, and we’re thrilled with the positive response the experience has been receiving in the country. We look forward to continuing adding more capabilities and exploring new ways to make Search even more helpful for India.”