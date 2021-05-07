Express Computer


YugabyteDB 2.7 available, extending multi-cloud and kubernetes support

Yugabyte, an open source distributed SQL database, has announced the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.7. The latest release offers the most comprehensive set of deployment options for organisations looking to scale distributed SQL across hybrid cloud environments using kubernetes platforms like Red Hat OpenShift and VMware Tanzu. With support for public and cloud-native environments, Yugabyte enables organisations to realise their strategic kubernetes, distributed SQL, and microservices initiatives while avoiding cloud lock-in.

“Most organisations are well down the path of adopting kubernetes, but continue to deploy monolithic databases that cannot take advantage of the elasticity of the cloud. To a developer, YugabyteDB 2.7 looks and feels like PostgreSQL, so it is familiar and easy to develop against. Unlike traditional SQL databases, administrators and operators can scale YugabyteDB on demand, across any infrastructure, and without downtime or operational complexity,” said Karthik Ranganathan, Co-Founder and CTO, Yugabyte. 

“VMware and Yugabyte have partnered closely to deliver a solution that enables enterprises to quickly build, deploy, and manage scalable, resilient, geo-distributed stateful applications across clouds. The partner ready for VMware Tanzu validations provide customers with peace of mind, knowing that they can confidently run their YugabyteDB workloads on VMware Tanzu,” said Pat Lee, Vice President, Strategic and Emerging Partners, VMware.


