Trend Micro announces next generation ICS endpoint security solution

Trend Micro , a global cybersecurity firm, has announced a first of its kind OT native endpoint security solution, provided as part of its total security solution for smart factories. Developed by TXOne Networks, TXOne StellarProtect is designed to secure all OT endpoints, regardless of environmental conditions, for any mission-critical ICS environment.

The massive number of ICS endpoints in these working environments provides a large variety of attack surfaces, as they often include many unpatched or otherwise vulnerable devices. Disruption of these endpoints causes significant problems for manufacturers and can jeopardise the entire operation. According to the Trend Micro 2020 annual cybersecurity report, the manufacturing industry became a primary target for highly infectious ransomware attacks, making it more important than ever to secure these assets with technologies tailored to their purpose.

“The ugly truth of ICS endpoint security is that there has not been any security solution specifically designed for the high availability needs of modernised equipment in the OT environment. Cybersecurity solutions for ICS endpoints must consider three elements to meet industry expectations: low impact to performance, zero interruption, and all-terrain protection,” said Akihiko Omikawa, Executive Vice President, Trend Micro and Chairman, TXOne Networks.

