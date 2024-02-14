Zendesk completes acquisition of Klaus

Zendesk announced it completed its acquisition of Klaus, an AI-powered quality management platform. The acquisition of Klaus is the the latest addition to the company’s existing WEM solutions which includes Tymeshift, a modern workforce management tool built exclusively for Zendesk.

“Workforce engagement management is key to not only meeting but exceeding customer

expectations. A traditional satisfaction score won’t tell you everything you need to know. It won’t tell you where there are gaps in your service, or where there are opportunities for coaching and additional training for your support teams,” said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk. “With Klaus as part of our WEM portfolio, we have new features such as AI-powered AutoQA. We can give businesses everything they need to automatically and accurately assess the performance of their support teams to deliver consistent, high-quality service across every channel and through both human and digital agents.”

“As AI drives up the speed and frequency of customer engagement, only AI-powered QA can

help companies keep up with rising customer expectations,” said Kair Käsper, co-founder of

Klaus. “While most QA software can only score up to 5 percent of CX interactions, Klaus

automates QA across 100 percent of customer support interactions. It uses AI to identify patterns, predict issues and suggest solutions making it a vital tool that improves service quality, enriches the customer experience, and ultimately enhances the reputation and success of the organization.”

With digital agents resolving more service inquiries without human interaction, having a QA solution that analyzes both human and digital agent performance is crucial to maintaining quality control and providing best-in-class customer service. Klaus pinpoints conversations with positive or negative sentiment, and identifies outliers, churn risk, escalations, and follow-ups across all conversations – even those done by outsourced teams. It spots knowledge gaps and coaching opportunities that can be used to improve agent performance and productivity, all of which result in higher customer satisfaction.

“We’ve been working with Zendesk for over eight years and Klaus for almost two years, so this acquisition is an exciting step towards creating an evermore streamlined process for our internal quality assessment,” said Sophie Elgar, training and quality manager, Liberty London. “As a luxury brand, we aim to provide exceptional service and our partnership with Zendesk helps us achieve that.”

“Zendesk with Klaus demonstrates a unique ability to automatically provide quality assurance at all times,” said Daniel Newman, CEO, The Futurum Group. “Used this way, companies can identify not only the areas where CX teams should improve but also areas where a business is lacking structured processes. This brings huge opportunities to customers of all sizes.”