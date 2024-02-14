College Vidya unveils AI search tool set to become the Google of online education

With an average of 3000 searches daily on the College Vidya search bar, this advanced feature aims to provide students and learners with a seamless and personalised search experience College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, has unveiled a new AI-powered search tool on its website.

This innovative feature aims to revolutionise the way users look for courses, institutions, universities/edtech, placements, courses, reviews, fees, and more, by providing personalised and relevant results tailored to their specific needs. The new AI-powered advanced search tool utilises cutting-edge technology to understand user intent and deliver the most accurate and credible information available. With the ability to smartly crawl through courses and institutions based on some advanced parameters, the feature ensures that users receive highly personalised search results, making the educational journey more efficient and effective.

By leveraging AI technology, College Vidya aims to strengthen the technological backbone of its services and enhance the user experience by offering more personalized and relevant search results. With 3000 searches conducted every day on the College Vidya Search Bar, this new feature is set to transform the way users navigate through the vast array of educational resources available on the platform. Rohit Gupta, Co-founder & COO, College Vidya said, “At College Vidya, we are committed to empowering students with the information they need to make informed educational choices.

Our vision is to revolutionise the landscape of online education by making CV Search the go-to platform, akin to Google, for all online learning needs. When students think of online education, we want them to instinctively turn to CV Search, knowing it’s the one-stop solution for all their learning needs. Built on a foundation of extensive data and enriched with student reviews and feedback, CV Search is not just a platform—it’s a community-driven revolution in education.

This announcement marks a significant breakthrough for College Vidya in integrating AI into its services, further solidifying its position as a leader in the online education space. With a dedicated focus on the niche of online education, CV Search has been meticulously crafted using extensive data, ensuring it offers unparalleled accuracy and relevance. Moreover, it incorporates valuable student reviews and feedback, enriching the user experience and fostering a community-driven approach to learning