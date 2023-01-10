Zoomcar appoints Ashu Singhal as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Zoomcar announced the appointment of Ashu Singhal as their Chief Technology & Product Officer. Ashu in his new role will be overseeing the overall product strategy and engineering execution to deliver great customer experience across all the markets where Zoomcar operates. Ashu is directly responsible for product vision & strategy, product design, product development, product marketing, user research and analytics functions.

Before joining Zoomcar, Ashu headed the Fulfilment and Marketplace team at Grab Holdings Inc, a Nasdaq-listed application-based transportation, grocery, food, and parcel delivery services platform. While at GRAB, Ashu assisted in scaling its marketplace from 800,000 daily bookings to 10 million + daily bookings and managed supply, demand, pricing, and allocation platforms for all GRAB businesses. Priorly, he wore multiple hats in Engineering and Product Management roles in some of the world’s top technology companies like Microsoft, Walmartlabs and Ola.

“We are delighted to welcome Ashu Singhal to Zoomcar as the Chief Technology & Product Officer. With a career in technology that spans more than 15 years across different markets like India and Southeast Asia, Ashu brings an incredible depth of experience in consumer online marketplaces. In his new role Ashu will drive the technology & product vision to advance the car sharing experience on the Zoomcar marketplace, as the company continues to expand globally” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar “

Ashu Singhal, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Zoomcar added “I am very excited to be joining Zoomcar at this important stage of its growth. I look forward to working closely with Zoomcar senior executives and leaders across functions and playing an active role in assisting with Zoomcar’s business operations and growth to help the company reach new heights.”