Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Zoomcar appoints Ashu Singhal as Chief Technology & Product Officer

Zoomcar appoints Ashu Singhal as Chief Technology & Product Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Zoomcar announced the appointment of Ashu Singhal as their Chief Technology & Product Officer. Ashu in his new role will be overseeing the overall product strategy and engineering execution to deliver great customer experience across all the markets where Zoomcar operates. Ashu is directly responsible for product vision & strategy, product design, product development, product marketing, user research and analytics functions.

Before joining Zoomcar, Ashu headed the Fulfilment and Marketplace team at Grab Holdings Inc, a Nasdaq-listed application-based transportation, grocery, food, and parcel delivery services platform. While at GRAB, Ashu assisted in scaling its marketplace from 800,000 daily bookings to 10 million + daily bookings and managed supply, demand, pricing, and allocation platforms for all GRAB businesses. Priorly, he wore multiple hats in Engineering and Product Management roles in some of the world’s top technology companies like Microsoft, Walmartlabs and Ola.

“We are delighted to welcome Ashu Singhal to Zoomcar as the Chief Technology & Product Officer. With a career in technology that spans more than 15 years across different markets like India and Southeast Asia, Ashu brings an incredible depth of experience in consumer online marketplaces. In his new role Ashu will drive the technology & product vision to advance the car sharing experience on the Zoomcar marketplace, as the company continues to expand globally” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar “

Ashu Singhal, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Zoomcar added “I am very excited to be joining Zoomcar at this important stage of its growth.  I look forward to working closely with Zoomcar senior executives and leaders across functions and playing an active role in assisting with Zoomcar’s business operations and growth to help the company reach new heights.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image