Zoomcar offers unlimited rescheduling of sanitised personal cars for customers

With personal and sanitised mobility set to be the need of the hour, personal mobility platform Zoomcar, today has announced the ‘Never Stop Living’ Sale to help customers with sanitised mobility. In order to make all your travel needs safer Zoomcar is giving 100% OFF (flat 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback) on all self-drive bookings made starting from 27th April 2020 to 30th April 2020. You can now book for travel period starting 4th May 2020 till 24th October 2020. Free rescheduling for all bookings till 4th May 2021.

Zoomcar is also offering a fully refundable security deposit and free rescheduling up to 4th May 2021 on all the bookings done during this period. Customers get to avail the offer using the code Zoom 100 with no Cancellation charges, which basically immunes them against any kind of loss with advance booking if rescheduling is done for the same booking duration as the original.

Customers who need cars for longer duration can also choose to subscribe for1,3- and 6-months at never seen before pricing. The Campaign highlights the determined human spirit which focuses on moving forward, doing it now, being in the moment, and making it large. The spirit of #NeverStopLiving.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said, “Travelling is going to be very different from as we know it today, as we slowly return to normalcy, Socialdistancing while travelling and sanitisation are going to be of paramount importance. At Zoomcar our primary objective is to ensure everyone has access to an affordable and sanitised personal car for all their travel and commute requirements. Whether it is to meet your loved ones or commute to work, personal Mobility is going to be the need of the hour. We at Zoomcar are all ready to help you through it. We are hopeful and determined of a brighter future and are ready to seize the day, everyday’’

