Unlimit launches a connectivity management platform

Unlimit, the only end-to-end IoT service provider in India, part of Reliance ADA Group, has announced the launch of Unlimit Control, a connectivity management platform that ensures reliable data delivery. Unlimit Control manages the entire enterprise centrally and manages data consumption, reduces cost and scales up the business effortlessly. This next generation platform creates automated tasks to ensure that the devices are always online to provide a reliable connection.

“In today’s hi-tech world, connectivity has become crucial for enterprises to link the ‘things’ to the back-end systems through global networks. With Unlimit Control, we provide all the tools necessary to efficiently and profitably transform any enterprise into a connected device business. We are committed to innovate and launch disruptive technologies in the world of IoT business and aim to reach a revenue of US$ 300-400 million in India,” explained Jürgen Hase, CEO, Unlimit.

Unlimit Control offers six key capabilities: lifecycle automation, monitoring and diagnosis, comprehensive security, cost management, global deployment and back-end integration. The mentioned key capabilities help organisations enhance the lifecycle management, improve operational efficiencies, perform remote diagnostics for increased availability and enhances security of the connected devices with reliable and robust connectivity management. Additionally, Unlimit Control quickly helps to identify if the issue is related to hardware, software or network hence enabling to troubleshoot the issue accordingly. Unlimit Control complies with three key industry standards: AIS 140 ready, automotive grade ready, industrial grade ready.

With the use of Unlimit Control for automated deployment and terminal monitoring, companies will be able to increase the new device expansion to a great extent in the market. It can customise security rules to prevent a data breach, one of the biggest concerns in today’s world and send real time alerts through automated monitoring.

