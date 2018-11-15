Oriental Bank of Commerce partners with Fisdom

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has tied up with Fisdom, operated by Finwizard Technology, a fin-tech startup to assist in personal wealth management services through a technology platform. With this, the bank is aiming to make wealth management more understandable and accessible to its customers.

The bank has now rolled out digital wealth management solutions in partnership with Fisdom through its mobile banking app (mPay) and website. To begin with, OBC customers have an access to mutual funds investment. The solution will also provide paperless KYC, up-to-date market information, funds comparison, suggestions based on research, redemption and tax advisory as well. Going forward, more investment and insurance products will be hosted on this platform for OBC customers. The fisdom application can be accessed on a standalone basis as well.

Mukesh Kumar Jain, MD and CEO, Oriental Bank of Commerce, said, “We have introduced digital solution for mutual fund investments for our customers in partnership with Fisdom. The ease that this solution offers will help in better adoption by our large customer base which is also keen on investing in mutual funds.”

Subramanya SV, Co-founder and CEO, Fisdom, said, “We are delighted to partner with Oriental Bank of Commerce to offer wealth management services to the customers of the bank across the country. With the experience of having worked with several banks till date, we are looking to provide high quality service to a very loyal base of customers.”

