Express Computer


Home  »  Security  »  IT firm warns of hackers during COVID-19

IT firm warns of hackers during COVID-19

SecurityCovid 19News
By IANS
0 19
Read Article

CyberProof Inc, a UST Global company, has warned of hackers, including cyber criminals and state-sponsored threat actors taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate their activities and spread their own infections.

Hackers have underground networks for communicating among themselves and sharing resources for a cyber attack.

UST Global is the biggest IT employer in Kerala and CyberProof is their wholly owned subsidiary.

Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof, said, “As threat hunters, we have become increasingly aware of the greater need for diligence and awareness regarding the latest cyber security threat — hackers taking advantage of new vulnerabilities during this difficult time.

“In crisis situations, the underground community springs into action, and we need to do the same. To protect your organization, make sure employees are keeping their guard up and follow best practices for cyber security,” said Wollman.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    #CXwithAdobe | Customer Experience Management in Unprecedented Times
    Register Now 
    close-image