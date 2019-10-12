Trend Micro launches its local managed XDR datacenter service in India

CLOUDSEC India 2019, hosted by Trend Micro, attracted more than 750 business and technology leaders this year. Experts opined that soon every company would become a technology company and every technology company would have to become a cybersecurity company, in order to successfully and securely navigate the digital transformation that’s underway.

At the event, Trend Micro also announced the launch of its local managed XDR datacenter service in India. While many customers are considering outsourcing complex security tasks to cybersecurity professionals, many are concerned about their sensitive data leaving the country. The local managed XDR datacenter service solves this data sovereignty issue.

Addressing the audience, Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “Today, data is collected and analyzed in silos, however what enterprises need is to collect and analyze data as a whole and be able to generate high-priority, actionable intelligence with context. To address this challenge, we recently launched our XDR solution that will be a gamechanger for the industry. Managed XDR is a great service for customers who have detection and response tools, but don’t have the required resources or skillsets to maximize them.”

Managed XDR is a 24/7 service for organisations that want to leverage the benefits of XDR and for organizations with security operations centers (SOCs) that may want additional detection and response support. Managed XDR seamlessly dovetails with Trend Micro’s overarching XDR strategy in FY2020.

He further added, “The engagement around cybersecurity is no longer limited to CISOs and CIOs. At Trend Micro, we have taken the engagement to the next level by speaking to the application team and the operations team. We are also looking at initiatives like community day to deepen our interactions with the DevOps professionals. Our top three priorities for India this year are to – first, focus on hybrid cloud customers who are looking to grow aggressively; second, build on existing customers including those who are sitting on the fence evaluating prospective options; and, finally, to recruit and grow our partner ecosystem.”

In India, Trend Micro has over 1,000 large enterprise customers deploying its enterprise security solution suite, which provides security across hybrid cloud, network, and endpoints. Currently, the company has a dominant presence across the government, BFSI, IT/ITeS, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and telecom verticals.

Also, over 70 per cent of nationalised banks in India use Trend Micro’s enterprise products. Earlier this year, they launched an industry-ready certification program in IT security (CPITS) initiative in India, which aims to groom the next generation of cybersecurity professionals within the industry.

