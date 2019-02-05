Unwanted contact continues to standout as risk across geographies & demographics: Microsoft

The index shows that people across the world are experiencing increased levels of online civility, including in India, according to the Microsoft’s recently released ‘3rd Digital Civility’ Index on Safer Internet Day (Feb 05). India was at No. 7 among 22 countries surveyed worldwide.

The types of risks that stood out for India compared to the global averages included, receiving offensive or obscene content, encountering fake news and encountering internet hoaxes. Online risks had some of the strongest impacts on millennials and teenagers in terms of risk exposure and consequences. Teens matched the global average in asking for help from parents (+35 points to 45%) or another adult (+18 points to 26%).

29% of perpetrators of online abuse were family or friends. Respondents showed an increase in “loss of trust in others, both on- and offline; stress, and sleep deprivation” as a result of negative online interactions

Indians were most likely to encounter fake news and internet hoaxes, with 7 points higher than the global average.

The India index was 59% (vs the global index of 66%), reflecting a gain of 2 points y-o-y, indicating a better level of online civility in the country. A lower index indicates lower risk exposure and a higher perceived level of online civility among the population.

The 22 countries that participated in the survey were Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. Microsoft hopes policymakers, companies, and consumers will consider the need for a safer, more respectful internet and leverage the evidentiary base for a global push toward “digital civility.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com