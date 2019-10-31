Qualcomm, LG join forces to develop automotive infotainment platform

South Korean electronics major LG Electronics and US chipmaker Qualcomm would join hands to develop an in-vehicle infotainment platform for connected cars, they said. LG Electronics and Qualcomm had signed a strategic partnership to develop the automotive platform, which would combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers, the firms said.

The infotainment platform, called webOS Auto, is designed for connected cars, which are equipped with internet access for vehicle management and other safety features, Yonhap news agency reported.

Using Qualcomm’s automotive chip, LG would develop an audio and video interface, touchscreens and keypads as well as a 5G network solution, the companies said. They will jointly showcase the new system at the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world’s largest tech shows, in Las Vegas in January.

