AP to organise a $1 Million Global Startup Challenge, hosts roadshow in NY city

Global startup challenge roadshow, AP $1 Million Global Challenge held its New York event at Galvanize, a local hub for startups

Vizag FinTech festival is a global innovation event to bring together an eco system of new generation of innovation partners, incubators and corporations from around the world. Andhra Pradesh, a gateway to digital India is promoting entrepreneurship by giving access to 5 Ms – Money, Market, Mentoring, Manpower and Meetups.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to creating a robust ecosystem of next-gen startups, and a talent pool that corporates, investors and Technology companies can leverage to navigate the emerging Digital Trends, and enable Co-Innovation”, says JA Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP $1 Million startup challenge delegation included JA Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Veena Gundavelli, CEO of Emagia, Sri Atluri, Veteran wall st executive, Anju Marampudi, CEO of Intellibusiness, Dharmendra Sunkara, CEO of AP FinTech and Anisha Chowdary, General Manager, AP FinTech. This event was organized by Bizofit headed by Bala Palamadai, Founder & CEO, Bizofit. Bizofit is the leading Innovation platform for enterprises and technology companies.

The following Startups pitched in front of a panel of judges and investors:

qcheque, Fixnix, Agexchangegroup, Learnbolt, Yosicare, Integrate Tech Inc, Cato Solutions, Cumulus-Nexus, Diligence Vault, QuaEra Insights, Actionable Science, Nanowear, Teamphoria, 3d Usher, Inspirave, Newlavie, Aghelp, Onata, Skil.app, National Ice Ball Team Sport and Candidate Collective

Judges included prominent members of the New York startup ecosystem including Halsey Huth, Piyush Singh, David Segura, Anand Pathuri, Sawan Ruparel, Myron Burke, John Ason, Nagaraja Kumar Deevi, Abhi Anuket, George Chikovani, Sridhar Masam and Arun Sundararajan

The event included 2 CXO Panels. The first one on “Digital Trends and Imperatives for Corporates and Government” was moderated by Sri Atluri, a veteran Wall Street executive. The panelists included JA Chowdary, Ram Puppala, Ajay Doshi and Piyush Singh

The second panel discussion on “Selling to Enterprises and Investors by Startups” was moderated by Anju Marempudi, CEO at Intellibusiness. The panelists included Veena Gundavelli, Srini Maddineni, Myron Burke and Harjit Singh.

