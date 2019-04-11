Startup makes IoT journey simpler, faster and value driven for clients

When did you start the company and what have been your major achievements since inception ?

Our roots lie back in 2016, when we started as a smartphone device management and analytics platform. With constant drive to provide best services, DataCultr signed up with 12 smartphone brands within a span of 12 months including Blackberry, Karbonn, Intex, Comio, Zen, etc, as its clients.

In early 2018, DataCultr emerged as a full-fledged IoT enablement platform, and collaborated with one of the largest telcos in India for a POC to release their digital home solution, which will be out soon. DataCultr, also started building industry specific solutions on top of its IoT platform, and picked up fintech as the first vertical. Our IoT Gateway enables enterprises to go to market 6X faster which allows DataCultr to stand distinct in the market.

DataCultr’s ODYSSEY solution is a critical component for fintech companies and NBFCs in their financial inclusion efforts. We have a keen focus on fintech, agriculture and digital home solutions.

We have been awarded with Certificate of Excellence, 2019, DITEC- Government of Haryana; Emerge50 Award, 2018 by NASSCOM; INNOTREK, 2018 by NASSCOM; DataCultr is also part of Jio GENNEXT, 2018; and IAMAI-Mobile10X, 2018.

Which are the key industry segments which will derive the maximum benefits from IoT ?

With most industries embracing digital transformation in an effort to improve their bottom line and deliver benefits for the consumer, fintech, agriculture and digital home solution providers are set to reap maximum benefits with the use of IoT in days to come. Also, we see System Integrators and strategic consulting companies as our audience. We put the best of our proficiency in making the IoT journey simpler, faster and value driven for our clients. We serve as a single-point-of-contact service provider for businesses that operate in the reality of data-driven and connected economy.

How are your innovative solutions helping enterprises to be productive ?

A local market pegged at US$ 9 billion, and the global one at US$ 30 billion, IoT (Internet of Things) is no longer restricted to sci-fi. Today, it is transforming businesses and consumers’ lives across the globe but it needs constant improvement and innovation to continue its smooth execution. DataCultr builds innovative solutions that aid enterprises to be productive. One of our solutions, DataCultr: OS of Things, is for enterprises, both in the emerging and developed world, to take their mission critical IoT solutions and POCs, to market quickly and securely, without requirement of any custom coding.

Can you please highlight how your platform addresses the concerns of your enterprise customers ?

With its Internet of Things Edge Gateway platform, DataCultr has brought together all the building blocks of IoT stitched together on one platform, so that enterprises can go to market almost 6X faster. The platform has been designed keeping in mind the concerns of enterprises around security, IT/OT Integration and ROI. DataCultr allows the secure management, collection, analysis, and real-time action on every aspect of the communications between these connected devices on its platform. With DataCultr’s powerful local abstractions, it is possible to model data, devices, and services on the edge in a uniform way.

What are your plans for the future in terms of new technologies and strategic expansion ?

IoT is one of the rapidly growing industries. We will continue to keep up with the pace and build solutions for the connected world, with special focus on fintech, agriculture and digital home solutions. DataCultr is currently in talks with enterprises in US, China and Europe for strategic partnerships, as part of its expansion plans.

