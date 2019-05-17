Dell Technologies leads India’s Enterprise Storage Systems market by vendor revenue

Dell Technologies maintained its undisputed leadership in India’s enterprise storage systems market with 24.7% by vendor revenue, i.e. nearly 1.5x the nearest competitor. The company continued its leadership for the fourth consecutive quarter in CY2018, as per a leading market research firm.[i]

India’s enterprise storage systems market witnessed a growth of 8.8% YOY (by vendor revenue) and stood at USD $87.8 million in Q4 2018, as per a leading market research firm. The incremental growth was driven by technology refresh/capacity expansion, modernization initiatives and investments on emerging technologies. The prominent verticals which were responsible for driving the demand for storage products/services were from the government, professional services and BSFI.

“The growth in the Digital India initiative, in the last few years has resulted in a data deluge that has forced organizations to look for modernizing their IT infrastructure. The storage capabilities of businesses across verticals are being put to the test in order to derive value from this data. Our end-to-end storage portfolio, coupled with our solutions-centric approach enables businesses to unleash their true potential and prepare them for the future. Our continued leadership in the external storage industry in 2018 across quarters, is a testimony of the trust, quality and value which we are delivering to our customers,” said Amit Mehta, Director – Modern Data Centre, Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies provides a comprehensive storage portfolio to its customers, offering the right combination of scalability, efficiency, intelligence along with the integration of emerging technologies such as machine learning and higher performance storage media. This can help customers to be one step ahead of the competition, enabling them to drive better business results. The variety of storage products offered by Dell Technologies includes the flagship Dell EMC PowerMax storage array solution that is architected with end-to-end NVMe and a built-in, real-time machine learning engine. The company also offers award-winning midrange storage solutions – Dell EMC Unity XT and SC Series – entry-level Dell EMC PowerVault storage arrays, Dell EMC Isilon and ECS file and object storage and comprehensive storage software and services to suit almost every enterprise customer need

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com