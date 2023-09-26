Exclusive Video Interview with Milind Patwardhan, Group Vice President and Global Head of Private Equity at GlobalLogic, along with Piyush Jha, MD & Head – India & APAC at GlobalLogic
In a recent interview with Express Computer, Milind Patwardhan, Group Vice President and Global Head of Private Equity at GlobalLogic, along with Piyush Jha, MD & Head – India & APAC at GlobalLogic, expressed optimism about the future of GCCs in India amidst the evolving tech landscape. They also discussed anticipated GCC trends and the potential impact of M&As on the GCC journey in India.