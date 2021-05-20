Best practices for setting up a technology foundation for a high performing remote workforce
19th May 2021 | 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST | Live Virtual Roundtable
Panelists in the video:
+ Triveni Rabindraraj, Head, SMB Sales, LogMeIn India
+ Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnet Infotech
+ Sharda Tickoo, Technical Director, Trend Micro
+ Anand Chandra, Senior Director-Technology, EU & APAC, Synechron
+ Amit Gajwani, EVP – Global Sales, Cybage
+ Shirish Golwalkar, Executive Vice President – Engineering, Icertis
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]