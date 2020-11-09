IDC: Building the Open Enterprise

Read Article

The standardization of infrastructure and deployment software layers means that customers can — and should — focus more of their resources on creating differentiation for their applications, including optimizing user experience, providing support for multiple user devices, and enhancing the functionality/completeness of the application itself.

The combination of a Red Hat software stack and IBM platforms such as Z brings the best of both worlds, where Red Hat delivers a cross-environment deployment and run-time environment that allows customers portability and flexibility, while IBM’s platforms offer a clear benefit in terms of scale, flexibility, reliability, security and low latency access to massive corporate datasets for applications that benefit and thrive in this deployment environment.

