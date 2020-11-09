Express Computer


Home  »  Additional Whitepaper  »  IBM Storage Utility – Solution Brief

IBM Storage Utility – Solution Brief

Additional Whitepaper
By IBM
IBM Storage Utility - Solution Brief
0 1
Read Article

Data creation continues at an explosive rate and does not appear to be slowing down. Meanwhile, customers look to their IT partners to solve this problem, asking: “How can I buy my storage capacity so that it lines up with my business needs?” “How can I meet my yearly IT budget cuts?” “How do I get this capacity growth under control?” IBM Storage Utility answers these key questions and defines a new way to procure your storage capacity so that it lines up with your business initiatives and takes the guesswork out of capacity planning.

With IBM Storage Utility, you can buy capacity your way. To know more, submit the details below and download the solution brief.

    Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
    By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
    You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
    Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
    More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
    By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.


    If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

    Advertisement

    Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

    IBM
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.