YES BANK’s all new retail netbanking platform, YES ONLINE – See what’s inside

YES BANK has taken a leap forward, in line with its strategy of building a transformed ‘Digital Bank’, on the back of its all-new retail NetBanking, YES ONLINE. Launched keeping the safety and comfort of customers in mind – the interface marks a key milestone in digital banking and online payments ecosystem at YES BANK.

Powered by advanced machine learning and an adaptive user interface, YES ONLINE is designed to delight customers with its intelligent search and quick-action link tabs (for bill payments, money transfer, account statement and other frequent transactions). The new interface also provides a unified platform for the customer to access all the Bank’s services across deposits, credit cards, loans and investments. This is complemented by a net-worth calculator and analytics-based product and service recommendations, based on the customer’s net-worth and banking preferences.

YES ONLINE introduces an easy to navigate modular card based interface with clean menus, responsive design, thereby heightening user experience and minimizing friction. This rests on a multi-layer security architecture to enhance security of all transactions.

Speaking on the launch, Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES BANK, said “Our online banking platform, YES ONLINE offers enhanced performance, a more user-friendly interface, heightened security and convenience of online banking for our customers. It will also act as a platform for all future innovations from the Bank. The launch of this online banking platform is a testament to YES BANK’s commitment to making banking seamless and joyful for all our customers.”

The cutting-edge developments in the design allow for a state-of-the-art customised user experience. For instance, depending on the programme they have opted for – YES Prosperity, YES Premia, YES First, YES Private – customers get a segment-specific look and feel and customized offers.

The personalisation allows customers not only to manage accounts and set up standing instructions with a few clicks, but also to monitor their spends and set goals for savings and deposits. They can also mark transactions that have to be repeated as Favourites and set reminders for timely payment of dues.

Furthermore, the analytics-driven decision-making of the interface offers product recommendations to benefit the user.

YES ONLINE will act as an enabler in the digital transformation roadmap of the Bank. Built on API based architecture, it facilitates reusability of micro services, via plug-and-play model, across existing and upcoming digital banking applications – a critical step towards platformification of banking, providing unified experience across applications. Designed in partnership with Zeux Innovation and Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, the insights for the new design and functionalities are derived from ideation and co-creation discussions with Clients, Voice of Customer Surveys and Closed User Group Discussions. This ensured the new NetBanking meets the evolved consumer expectations from digital banking.

