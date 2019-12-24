Express Computer
Sharda University uses analytics to improve quality of education

Divesh Kamboj, VP - IT, Sharda University
One of the leading educational institutions in India, Sharda University, is today the largest educational group based in Uttar Pradesh, having 20,000+ students and a faculty strength of more than 1200. The institution heavily uses technology to improve the quality of education. Says Divesh Kamboj, VP – IT, Sharda University, “Education over the years has moved beyond the classroom to what I call technology assisted education. As the attention span of students has decreased considerably, we use emerging technologies actively to help in improving the quality of learning”

As the institution has more than 20,000 students, it uses insights generated from this data to track student education and faculty development. To do this, Sharda University uses Oracle Autonomous datawarehouse and Oracle Analytics Cloud. “Today, our data has got a voice, as we can slice and dice data and use the rich insights for tracking and predicting success.”

Today Sharda University uses analytics to better understand and track admission trends, which helps the educational institution in correlating data between market demand and expectations. For example, the institution can predict which seats for a particular specialization will get filled faster.

In the future, Sharda University also plans to deploy chatbots, which can assist the institution in handling the huge number of enquiries received by its call center. It is also exploring ways to use AI to predict dropout ratio of students based on different parameters.


Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

