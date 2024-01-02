Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Accelerate India to enable startups to expand globally and forge cross-border partnerships

Accelerate India to enable startups to expand globally and forge cross-border partnerships

NewsBig Data / AnalyticsSoftware
By Express Computer
0 10

Accelerate India is an initiative that aims to promote startups globally, facilitating their growth, and fostering connections with potential investors and industries across the world. Accelerate India is a one-of-a-kind platform designed to empower start-ups, family offices, and enterprises to embrace the global stage, bridging the gap between innovation and international impact.

Accelerate India defies the limits of traditional sectors, serving as a dynamic hub for startups and family offices across an intriguing array of domains, spanning fintech, med-tech, deep-tech, EVs, Agri-tech, and a multitude of others. This captivating diversity in sectors reflects Accelerate India’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across a multifaceted spectrum of industries. As it charts its course for global influence, Accelerate India is unfolding its presence in key destinations, like Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the USA, Finland, and Germany, in the exhilarating first chapter of its worldwide expansion journey.

Accelerate India will assist and mentor the startups and family offices in many ways, including Global Reach: Accelerate India is set to be the launchpad for Indian startups, propelling them into the global arena by connecting them with international markets and foreign investors, Market Access: Unlocking new horizons, Accelerate India empowers startups to expand their presence both domestically and internationally, facilitating their entry into uncharted market territories, Industry Partnerships: At the heart of innovation, Accelerate India nurtures partnerships between startups and well-established industries, creating a fertile ground for mutual growth and groundbreaking collaborations, Technology Access: A technological oasis awaits at the global level through the Technology Park, where startups can refine their business strategies, enhance product development, and access a wealth of technological resources to fuel their entrepreneurial journey.

Founded in Ahmedabad, Accelerate India emerged from the visionary experiences of Dr. Neha Sharma as she embarked on journeys spanning the globe. These journeys illuminated the boundless potential of global exposure for Indian startups. Dr. Neha Sharma, a trailblazer at Accelerate India, contributes a wealth of insights garnered from her role as the CEO of CrAdLE, the Incubation Centre at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India.

The initiative is also backed by Sushil Sharma of Marwari Catalyst, whose visionary prowess is exemplified in his role as the architect of change, orchestrating the transformation of startups and fortifying the entrepreneurial terrain in tier 2 cities. His legacy of nurturing innovation and fostering entrepreneurship amplifies Accelerate India’s ability to serve as a launchpad for startups and enterprises, propelling them into the global limelight.

Projecting her vision, Dr Neha Sharma, Founder and Director of Accelerate India said, “Accelerate India is an embodiment of our collective vision to bridge the gap between local innovation and global expansion. We stand at the crossroads where the impact of global exposure cannot be understated. Global resources are not just a catalyst for one nation’s economy; they’re the driving force for a global transformation. This is why Accelerate India is the need of the hour.”

Echoing the sentiment, Sushil Sharma, said, “In today’s interconnected world, the global marketplace is an opportunity waiting to be harnessed. Accelerate India is not just an initiative; it’s a movement that extends a helping hand to incubators, accelerators, investors, entrepreneurs, startups, and family offices. It’s a bridge to endless possibilities, and we’re excited to be a part of this journey.”

Accelerate India strategically aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives to support startups and works in conjunction with various stakeholders, including government bodies, to further the goal of nurturing and promoting the startup ecosystem in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image