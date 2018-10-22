7 digital disruptions CIOs may not see coming, according to Gartner

The use of other devices, such as virtual personal assistants (VPAs), smartwatches and other wearables, may mean a shift in how people continue to use the smartphone. “Smartphones are, today, critical for connections and media consumption. However, over time they will become less visible as they stay in pockets and backpacks. Instead, consumers will use a combination of voice-input and VPA technologies and other wearable devices to navigate a store or public space such as an airport or stadium without walking down the street with their eyes glued to a smartphone screen,” says Plummer.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]