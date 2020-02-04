Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Read Article

Accenture today opened a new Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, where clients can co-innovate with Accenture by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling disruptive products and services for the digital economy.

The latest addition to Accenture’s global innovation network, the Hyderabad Innovation Hub is spread over 300,000 square feet where clients can co-innovate and co-create solutions with more than 2,000 Accenture professionals with expertise across multiple industries and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, security, extended reality, automation and blockchain.

“Our research shows that organizations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “Through our leading advanced technology capabilities, we help clients scale their technology investments and bridge the innovation achievement gap. Our Innovation Hub in Hyderabad has the pieces our clients require to accelerate value creation through enterprise-wide, game-changing innovation.”

One of the highlights of this innovation hub is that it houses Accenture’s first Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients a window into the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide. The Nano Lab showcases uses for a range of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, extended reality and security, and allows clients to connect with researchers located in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops.

The Innovation Hub in Hyderabad will join others in Bengaluru, India; Recife and Sao Paulo, Brazil; Toronto, Canada; Shenzhen, China; Helsinki, Finland; Tokyo; Zurich; Perth, Australia; Singapore; and 11 Innovation Hubs in the United States, including Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Houston; New York; San Francisco; Seattle; and Washington, D.C., to seamlessly bring the best of Accenture’s innovations to clients across geographies and industries.

