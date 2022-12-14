Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  AI allows us to do things today that were not possible just a few years ago: Krishna Tammana, CTO, Gupshup

AI allows us to do things today that were not possible just a few years ago: Krishna Tammana, CTO, Gupshup

Artificial Intelligence (AI)InterviewsNews
By Srikanth RP
0 4

Gupshup, a leading conversational engagement platform, recently hired its first-ever Chief Technology Officer, Krishna Tammana who will lead technology strategy, engineering and integration, supporting Gupshup’s product-led growth and market expansion. Krishna tells us his key priorities as a CTO and how he plans to change its technology architecture to prepare for the new experience economy

Some edited excepts:

What are some of the key priorities for you as a CTO for Gupshup?
Deep investments in product and engineering continue to drive Gupshup’s strong business momentum. I joined Gupshup as the company was gearing up for the next phase of growth. We have a strong portfolio of products that are already helping our customers to transform their businesses. My key priority is to significantly enhance our AI capabilities in text, voice and video and upgrade customer experience. And to ensure that the technology and engineering teams are deeply interlinked with the product, sales and customer success teams to support Gupshup’s product-led growth and market expansion. Another key focus area is seamlessly integrating teams from the companies we have acquired in the last few months, to unlock deeper synergies and optimize value creation for our enterprise customers. Innovation is the key here and we have an enormous opportunity to innovate in a rapidly evolving and growing market.

We are living in an experience economy. How is Gupshup planning to change or transform its architecture to be ready for this new world?
It’s not only an experience economy but also one that rapidly evolves based on technology evolution and customer needs. Agility is the key. Architecturally, we focus on agility and time to market. We use architectures that allow us to rapidly change and evolve our systems without impacting other systems and customers. Over 45,000 brands rely on Gupshup to reach and engage with millions of consumers globally. Our conversational engagement platform powers 9 billion plus messages every month. To support this scale, we have architectures in place that offer speed, agility of deployment, high availability, easy scalability and reliable performance.

How is Gupshup leveraging the cloud? Can you take us through some of the key benefits for your firm?
We have a multi-cloud strategy in place to deploy and maintain our carrier-grade network infrastructure. We have heavily invested in information security, automation, observability and monitoring tools to better support our enterprise customers, improve our agility, accelerate innovation and fast-track time-to-market. To support our rapid growth, we leverage technologies like kubernetes with micro-service architecture and auto-scale. This allows our customers to handle their growing needs without interruption or any manual intervention.

Your view on leveraging AI to improve efficiency of Gupshup?
AI allows us to do things today that were not possible just a few years ago. As mentioned earlier, it’s about customer experience. We leverage AI to improve customer experience and operational efficiency of businesses. Whether it is pre-purchase, purchase or post-purchase journeys that our customers go through, we leverage AI to track customer context, intent and sentiment to improve their experience. We are leveraging AI today but we are just getting started. With technologies like GPT3, our pace of leveraging AI will rapidly increase.

Can you take us through some of the key technology projects intended for the next year, and the proposed impact on them?
As leaders in the space of conversational engagement, automating processes across the customer lifecycle to lower costs and higher productivity becomes an essential deliverable for us. As enterprises across the globe move towards making headway in shifting from manual to automated processes, they need to be supported by the right tools and AI automation models that can help elevate the level of support and personalization. Not only does this ensure exceptional customer experiences, but it also brings down operational costs and allows enterprises to dedicate human resources to higher-value tasks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image