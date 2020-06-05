AI analytics to detect Covid violations in high-traffic public places

Read Article

How effective is your AI based analytics solution in detecting Covid violations ?

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of Telengana had also announced state-wide lockdown to prevent wider spread of the deadly virus. We had in the past supplied and installed (along with our partner, L&T) AI based automated number plate reading system in Hyderabad (Traffic Enforcement System (TES) ), and we modified the existing system to extend additional features to overcome the pain areas of police department for implementation of Covid related restrictions of vehicles.

We implemented a geo-fencing in existing TES system to capture number plates of vehicles who have travelled more than 3 kms from origin point, enforced and flagged all vehicles violating night curfew by customising our application for automatic challaning of such vehicles. Owner of the vehicle will be identified by fetching data from RTO database. Appropriate actions would be taken by police department against owners of vehicles involved in such indiscipline and rule-breaking.

Vehant Technologies has also developed a camera, named FebriEye- a thermal screening system for real time and automated, non intrusive monitoring of temperature, of people entering into any premise be it government building, private complexes, IT parks, hotels, airports, railway stations, bus station, places of worship etc to ensure that person entering doesn’t have high fever. It also detects through its AI based algorithms whether person is wearing a face cover (mask) or not which is going to be mandatory in coming future till the corona problem is solved. It also detects social distancing between people.

We have recently launched a product for Covid Analytics for city surveillance which can ride on existing camera infrastructure and can do face and social distancing in public areas.

How can your analytics solution and thermal camera technology make a significant impact in preventing the spread of the pandemic in the country ?

As businesses start planning their re-opening strategy, they are seeking tools to help defend against these types of business interrupters from impacting them again. When properly deployed, tools like Covid Analytics and FebriEye can be used as alternatives to traditional body temperature and individual screening, providing quick identification while minimising the impact to high-traffic public places. Covid Analytics is an AI and Computer Vision driven image analytics solution which caters to the Covid-19 related violations. It’s artificial intelligence program detects violations like face mask detection, social distance detection, vehicle movement detection (ANPR) during movement restrictions imposed by the administrative authorities. This system can be deployed on the shop floors, construction sites, manufacturing units, traffic lights/junctions, airports, business parks, etc.

How are you promoting the products / creating awareness among both government and private institutions, which can deploy the same ?

Vehant Technologies recently demonstrated Covid Analytics model in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bhopal and Raipur and is in detailed discussions with the Telangana and Chhattisgarh governments. Our products could be installed at airports, railway stations and metro stations which are bracing up for full scale operations as lockdown curbs ease. We got very enthusiastic response from both private and public sector who were looking for made in India product for temperature screening. For Covid Analytics we got very positive feedback from multiple cities for ensuring social distancing and face mask enforcement. We intend to deploy Covid Analytics in at least 10 cities.

Can you give more information about your focus on cutting-edge technology innovations ?

Technology has taken giant strides over the last few years, paving way for new innovations in every field. Since last few decades, surveillance in many cities is the norm—and the number of cameras on the streets today continues to grow. Also growing is the technology used to recognise what’s happening on the cameras, and the innovative applications possible with that information. AI is increasingly deployed for preventive maintenance (prognostics), and other anomalies, demand-response solutions, traffic management and vulnerable road user safety.

What are your plans for the future in terms of new technologies and strategic expansion ?

We are already exporting our products to over 12 countries and are planning to widen our reach. We are focusing on expanding our business globally. Recently we have established an R&D centre and manufacturing facility under our European subsidiary Vehant Technologies BV in the Netherlands. This will help us to tap and cater to the Middle East and European market more efficiently. Also, we have opened a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia to have better coverage in South Eastern Asian market . We do intend to expand geographically in next one-two years.

