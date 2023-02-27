ChatGPT: Is this the next disruptive trend in the HR space?

By Sumit Sabharwal, CEO of TeamLease HRtech

Chat GPT has become the talk of the town in almost every industry. The AI tool is making headlines due to its capability to answer questions articulately from almost every field of knowledge. Businesses and professionals are testing its limits to measure its usability in their respective domains. We’re seeing people writing software codes, solutions to mathematical problems, poems, emails, essays, and even jokes with Chat GPT. The generative AI technology is all set to disrupt the search engine market with its fresh integration with Microsoft Bing. Would it change the HR space as well? Let’s discuss.

What is Generative AI?

Chat GPT is built on a technology called generative AI. It is a type of artificial intelligence that focuses on generating new, previously unseen data based on a set of learned patterns or rules. It involves the use of machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks to create new outputs, such as images, music, or text.

Chat GPT doesn’t search the Internet for answering your queries; rather, it uses the data it has been trained on to generate responses. It means the system has been fed a humongous amount of data during its pre-training, and later it has been calibrated to respond to you using human-like language. This ability is achieved by leveraging a branch of AI called Natural Language Processing (NLP)

So, there are two important elements that constitute Chat GPT – a large database and NLP. This setup can be placed in multiple scenarios for a variety of use cases in many domains like HR, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Customer Support, Software Development, and much more.

Adding more value through integration

While Chat GPT may appear like a tool to answer every question in the world, its value can increase exponentially through integration with other tech products. For example,

● API Integration to exchange data and interact with other systems.

● Chatbot Platform Integration to build conversational interfaces.

● Virtual Assistant Integration to provide voice-based conversational interfaces.

● CRM Integration to provide personalized customer support.

● And so on.

What does it mean for the HR Space?

The HR space can reap numerous benefits with advancement in HR Tech products accelerated by Chat GPT and other similar generative AI technologies. Most of the value will be unlocked by the integration process we discussed earlier.

Companies can feed their data to the system and train it for the needed objectives and NLP will ensure that the processed outputs are in the required format. Ultimately, the integrated HR tech products can interact with the database for inputs and outputs to automate and improve various tasks of HR management.

Here is how Chat GPT can fit into different functions of HRM

Recruitment: The tool can already write job descriptions with simple prompts. Its integration with zero-touch Applicant Tracking Systems can make posting jobs on multiple platforms completely effortless. Initial interviews can also be conducted via Chat GPT while candidates’ responses can be collected with the help of HR tech products. Handling candidates’ queries, sending personalised outreach emails, and helping HRs to ask the right questions during interviews, are some other possible use cases during recruitment.

Performance Management: It can assist HR managers with creating performance review templates, developing KPIs, and providing guidance on addressing performance issues. We can also utilize the technology for the career development of the employees by producing content for courses and training materials. Organizations have to integrate their performance management and L&D platforms to make it possible.

Employee Engagement: ChatGPT’s ability to respond quickly to every kind of query can be leveraged to answer employee questions on organizational topics. Prompt responses will improve the HR function’s approachability and turnaround time. The employees will be comfortable interacting with the HR department, thereby delivering better employee engagement and satisfaction. Companies can integrate their existing chatbots with ChatGPT for implementation.

Other Applications: ChatGPT can have enormous other integrations with HR technology to make organizations more efficient in their HR functions. For instance, taking data-driven decisions, improving employee retention, facilitating separation, and much more. But, it’ll need the right technology integrations and consistent testing and improvements to its utility.

So, is Chat GPT the next disruptive trend in the HR space? It might be. Disruptive technology is one that significantly alters the modus operandi into far superior processes. Chat GPT and other generative AI technologies will definitely improve many aspects of HR operations but the extent of transformation is yet to be observed. At the same time, we cannot ignore the usual challenges with AI such as accuracy, bias, empathy, creativity, human touch, etc. The technology’s efficiency in facing such challenges will determine its disruption capabilities.