Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  DaveAI Partners With India’s Premier Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Integrate GenAI Solution

DaveAI Partners With India’s Premier Two-Wheeler Manufacturer To Integrate GenAI Solution

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Express Computer
0 19

DaveAI, a leading experience creators’ platform, is happy to announce a partnership with India’s favourite two-wheeler manufacturer. This strategic collaboration introduces an innovative solution, the “Generative AI Explorer,” designed to transform how customers interact with their newly launched Harley Davidson X4 40.

This two-wheeler giant recognised that customers faced challenges visualising their recently launched bike model. The absence of a visual representation led to uncertainty and occasional dissatisfaction. The brand was committed to enhancing the customer experience by enabling users to preview their bikes in real-world settings.

DaveAI developed the Generative AI Explorer, a solution that redefines the customer experience. This technology allows users to visualise their purchased bikes in high-quality, realistic environments.

“We are thrilled to unveil a cutting-edge feature in our AI-powered LLM middleware that revolutionises the customer journey in the motorbike industry.Our innovative tool empowers enthusiasts to not only envision but visually place their dream bike in any location they desire, with stunning realism. By merging the boundaries of imagination and reality, we enhance the emotional connection between customers and their potential purchase. This isn’t just a step forward in personalised marketing; it’s a giant leap in creating lasting customer relationships” says Sriram PH, CEO at DaveAI.

Key Features of the Generative AI Explorer:
● Location Selection: Customers can choose from a range of real-world locations for bike visualisation.

● Generative AI Visualisation: DaveAI’s advanced AI algorithms create life-like visualisations of the bike in the selected location.

● Real-Time Rendering: Visualisations are rendered in real-time, allowing users to witness instant changes and customise their bikes.

● Save and Share: Users can save their customised bike visualisations for future reference and share their creations on social media or with friends and family.

The collaboration marks a transformative milestone in enhancing the customer experience. Using Generative AI technology, facilitated by the DaveAI platform, this sets a new benchmark in the industry. This partnership not only boosts customer satisfaction but also strengthens brand loyalty and market presence.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image